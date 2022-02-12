“It’s always very important,” he told Premier League Productions prior to the trip to Brentford this afternoon. “Arriving here I was competing with [Julian] Speroni, the next season was with Wayne [Hennessey] and then now with Jack.

“It was the same in Getafe with Emiliano Martinez, playing and not playing, and in Valencia. The most important thing is that players need competition in every position.

“Now in my position in goal we have Jack and Remi. More important is that the feeling together is good – play Jack, play Remi or play me but helping Crystal Palace is the most important thing, helping Crystal Palace get to the highest level.”

Guaita says that more clean sheets are a target for the second half of the season, but that picking up points remains the most important priority.

“The most important for goalkeepers [personally] are clean sheets,” he admits, “but more important than clean sheets is winning with the team. First is the team, afterwards is the people.

“My position and defenders want clean sheets all the time, but more important is the group. Most important now is to win the game tomorrow. Clean sheet – yes, I want it. But best is to win the game.”

Guaita says Patrick Vieira’s tenure at Palace so far has been an exciting one for the players, as the team gets used to his new style of play.

“It’s good – he’s a good manager,” Guaita explains. “He controls every part of football. It’s always the same: he is a good person, if you need to speak to him it is no problem, and most importantly it’s hard.

“It’s hard in training because games are hard – you need training to be the same. He wants to play all the time with the ball. Now the team concentrates on possession with the ball.

“I want to help Crystal Palace, and I want to help Patrick.”