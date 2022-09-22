Guaita won the Man of the Match award for his clean sheet-earning display against the Magpies as Palace drew 0-0.
Vicente Guaita has been nominated for the new Premier League Save of the Month award for his remarkable block against Sean Longstaff when Crystal Palace travelled to Newcastle United.
Not getting through ⛔️— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 6, 2022
💜 @cinchuk#CPFC | #cinch | #cinchit pic.twitter.com/9aHhZM3b66
He made five saves during the match, including an instinctive stop when Longstaff headed at goal from a corner. The save came at the heart of a determined defensive display by the south Londoners, who battled against a relentless home offensive for much of the first-half.
Now the Spaniard is up against Jordan Pickford, Alisson, Hugh Lloris and Danny Ward for the Premier League-wide Save of the Month, which was launched for the 2022/23 season.
Supporters can back Guaita to win the award by voting for him here.
Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 26th September – so act fast!