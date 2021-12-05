Discussing whether Ayew is ready to start after his involvement, Vieira said: “We don’t know, we still have a couple of days before the game. He was in today and took part in the first part of training. We will have a discussion tomorrow [Saturday] to find out how he’s feeling.”

Meanwhile Liverpool are without Egypt’s Mo Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mané and Guinea’s Naby Kieta, however Vieira cautioned they are a powerful team regardless.

“This is a team,” the Palace manager said. “It’s not just about those two players they’re missing. Obviously with those two [Salah and Mané] they’re stronger but there are still players playing really well with fantastic talents.

“The best way to describe this team before talking about the individual talent is as a team. This is a strong team.”