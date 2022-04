"So we’ve tried a different system and different players and still have a reflection [to make] on who will replace Conor.”

Turning his attention to other central-midfield options, Vieira confirmed that Will Hughes and James McArthur are both available if required.

He said: “Macca is getting physically much better and has been training all week with the team.

“Cheikhou [Kouyaté] has come back from the Africa Cup of Nations and we have different options in midfield.

“[Hughes] is feeling better. He managed to do a couple of training [sessions] with the team this week so will be in the squad tomorrow.”