Vieira explained the decision in his pre-Liverpool press conference, saying: “It’s a decision that we had to make as a football club because he needs to go to the next step; he needed to play week in, week out. This is the best option for him and he’s going to a really good football club with a really good manager to work with and give him gametime to help him as a player.”

The manager also praised Rak-Sakyi for his conduct around the Palace first-team. The teenager made his debut against Chelsea in August 2021 and capped 21/22 with his first Premier League start.

Vieira said: “When you’re a young player and have a chance to spend time in the first-team dressing room looking around there’s a lot to take in. Jes was really good around the first-team and learned a lot in the games he played with us. On tour he played in a different position and did really well. He’s ready for this challenge.

“This [contract] shows he’s part of the future of this football club. He’s a talent and it’s good he extended his contract because this is what we wanted. We’re looking at what’s the best option for him to grow and experience even more first-team football and this [a new contract and loan] was it.”