He pinpointed what has earned David Moyes’ men such a strong start – two wins and eight goals from two games – and a sixth-place finish last season.

“They are really solid, really clinical, really physical. They’ve got the power, the physical strength to compete. They have pace and some really good talent. This team has been built really well. I was not surprised at all they did well last year and started the league the way they did [this season].

“David has been in the game quite a long time; he knows the league better than anybody else.”

Asked to comment on in-form forward Michail Antonio, who has scored three from two league games, Vieira acknowledged the frontman’s ability, but drew attention to West Ham’s wider team, suggesting the whole XI enables Antonio’s goalscoring.