Speaking in his pre-Leicester press conference, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira revealed how his players reacted to a late draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, and why Player of the Month Conor Gallagher has begun so brightly.
With Brighton’s 95th-minute equaliser on Monday night still fresh in the mind, Vieira suggested the result will impact his side going forward, particularly when given the chance to react against Leicester.
Looking back at the result, the Palace manager said:
“That [scoreline] is still in our mind. It was brutal and I was really pleased with the reaction of the players after the game. We talked about it. The players get really affected with the way the game ended.
“We have to use that disappointment to be even more focused from the first to the last minute of the game. Those situations will make the team even stronger because we have to learn how to manage the last couple of minutes.
“They are on the same page as the fans. They understand Palace is all about being on the field and working hard. This is the minimum we can do on the field: show passion in everything we’re doing. This group of players understand really well what the fans want and are looking for. So far we’ve been really good in that aspect of the game.”
Turning his attention to one of Monday’s most positive aspects, Conor Gallagher’s performance, Vieira was willing to reiterate his praise of the club’s September Player of the Month.
Discussing the midfielder after he won the award on consecutive occasions, Vieira said: “He’s an important player for us because he’s bringing his energy in both sides of the game. When we’re in possession he’s somebody who likes to run in behind, always giving options in the box.
“Out of possession he covers spaces well and defends quite well. Like I said last time [he won Player of the Month] it’s a pleasure working with a player like that. He wants to improve, is always open to conversation and we all enjoy working with him.
“He’s somebody that I think is matching well with the fans and the atmosphere in the stadium. He loves defending, going forward, closing people down. This is the kind of energy he’s bringing to the team.”