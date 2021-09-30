With Brighton’s 95th-minute equaliser on Monday night still fresh in the mind, Vieira suggested the result will impact his side going forward, particularly when given the chance to react against Leicester.

Looking back at the result, the Palace manager said:

“That [scoreline] is still in our mind. It was brutal and I was really pleased with the reaction of the players after the game. We talked about it. The players get really affected with the way the game ended.

“We have to use that disappointment to be even more focused from the first to the last minute of the game. Those situations will make the team even stronger because we have to learn how to manage the last couple of minutes.

“They are on the same page as the fans. They understand Palace is all about being on the field and working hard. This is the minimum we can do on the field: show passion in everything we’re doing. This group of players understand really well what the fans want and are looking for. So far we’ve been really good in that aspect of the game.”

Turning his attention to one of Monday’s most positive aspects, Conor Gallagher’s performance, Vieira was willing to reiterate his praise of the club’s September Player of the Month.