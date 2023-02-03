Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Palace’s trip to Manchester United, the manager discussed the arrivals of midfield duo Naououri Ahamada and Sambi Lokonga in midweek, as well as the return of James McArthur from long-term injury.

With Cheick Doucouré, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic and David Ozoh also all making an impact in the same position in recent weeks, Vieira declared: “This is what I want – and I think it shows, as well, where the football club wants to go.

“When you have [so many] players like that, it’s going to be more difficult for me, but at the same time that will raise the quality of the squad, and this is what we all want at this football club.

“It’s always about competing against any team we have in front of us. Against United, we competed and we did it well, especially the last game [a 1-1 draw]. At Old Trafford last year, we lost 1-0, but we were in the game for quite a while.

“It’s about our organisation and how disciplined we can be and how competitive we can be to not allow them to express themselves. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult, but it’ll be a really good challenge for us to go there, play together as a team and try to get a result.”