The midfield duo, who both made the switch to south London at the end of January, have also both made three Premier League appearances apiece, with Lokonga making his full Palace debut in the 1-1 draw with Brentford last weekend.

Reflecting on Lokonga’s early displays, Vieira said at his pre-Liverpool press conference: “[He’s been] really good. I was happy with the game he had against Brentford. Physically he started to drop a little bit [in the second-half], but for the first-half I was pleased with what I saw.

“He can improve us by having one extra player projecting himself going forward. He has that in his locker. He’s capable of playing the game between the lines, technically really comfortable, and with the quality he has, he can find those players between the lines.

“He can [play further forwards]. When he was at Anderlecht he did that quite well.”

On Ahamada’s early displays, Vieira added: “I like the way he’s projecting himself going forward.

“He’s the type of player that can stretch opposition teams because he likes to run behind the opposition back four. As well, he can play in between the lines to find space because he’s got quick feet, and he’s a player that will help us.”

On the bench last week, in the absence of the injured Sam Johnstone, was Academy goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, for whom Vieira reserved words of praise.

The manager noted: “He is used to being around the first-team. He is developing and progressing. He was on the bench, and he is somebody that we believe has strong potential.

“It’s important for him to see how Vince [Vincent Guaita] prepares himself for games and to learn about the atmosphere during games in the dressing room.

“He is 18, but he’s a really strong character. He knows himself really well – his strengths and weaknesses – and he is quite mature as an 18-year-old.”