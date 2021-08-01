“We’re never happy, I’m never happy – we always want more,” he told Sky Sports in his pre-match interview. “It is more important for us to give some of the players a couple of games to get that confidence as well.

“We have players who are working hard, and they just need to get consistent in their performances, but as well to take those chances that we are creating in games.

“This is the basics of football: scoring goals and conceding goals. Conceding and scoring are all about the details, and the concentration and focus you’re putting into those details. When you’re looking at games we’ve been playing so far, there is a lot of positives to take, but that’s still not enough if you want to win.

“We have to improve. We know where we are and where we want to go, and that part of the game is to be a bit more ruthless around the box in the defensive and offensive side.”

Vieira pointed out Leicester’s attacking qualities, despite their tough start to the season.

“Leicester is a team that like to have the ball,” he explained. “They have players who are really comfortable, they like playing a passing game. But at the same time, they are really quick with Vardy up front.

“We have to be at our best today if we want to take something from the game.”