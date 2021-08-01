It might be easy for the manager to have simply focused on Odsonne Edouard’s brace-earning debut, but instead he returned to Benteke’s significance in the victory after the striker spent 80 minutes pressing and pressuring the Spurs backline.
“It was a really good start for [Edouard]. Coming on and scoring two goals is really good for confidence. There’s nothing better than scoring two on your debut. But it’s a process, a team, and I’m really happy with forwards we have. I don’t want to take away the hard work from Christian in the first 80 minutes.
“I believe both players can play together and they both love the No.9 position. Edourd can play as a winger and between the lines, this is what he used to do and did it a couple of times when younger in France.
“I was really happy with the way Christian performed during the 80 minutes. There’s still time to make a decision [about who plays v Liverpool] and I will make the final one tomorrow [Saturday] morning.”