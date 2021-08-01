Palace face another challenge this weekend when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, the fifth consecutive top-three side they’ve faced.

Vieira was asked about the fear travelling to a stadium like that can cause, and how the squad feels before doing so.

He replied: “Going to Anfield is going to be really challenging but there is no fear, there is excitement of playing one of the best sides in Europe. It’s going to be challenging, difficult, but we’re really looking forward to game because we want to challenge ourselves against those teams.

“I think you are talking about one of the greatest teams in Europe, not just in the Premier League. If you look at their record in the last couple of years it’s up there with the best. We know their strength, what their front players are capable of doing. We know them well. We can’t be surprised by the way they’re performing week in, week out.

“We just have to go on the field with perform and give them problems, because there are also sides we can exploit. To exploit it we must be brave, and go there thinking we can get something from the game. If we go there thinking about defending for 90 minutes, they will score goals because they have the ability to do that.

“We need 100% belief and confidence. If not, there is not point going there, because we know it will be tough and challenging but these are the kind of games you want to be involved in.”