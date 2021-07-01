“What is important for us is to work well, and for the players to understand what they have to do on the field. Obviously a couple of players arrived this season as well and we knew the start of the season would be challenging, but we were prepared for that.

"It is important for us to stay calm and keep working, we know what we want to achieve, we know where we want to go and we just have to keep believing in the way we want to play and then we will improve."

When it came to the opposition, the manager was well aware of the threat the Hammers pose: "[West Ham] are a really experienced team, they know the Premier League quite well, they are quite physically strong and they know how to impact the game.

"Obviously they have players at the peak of their game who are playing really well and scoring goals, but we have to give them problems, we have to be good with the ball and try to play forward and score goals to believe more in what we are trying to do."