On the very first day of the month, under returning manager Roy Hodgson, the Eagles put in one of their finest performances of the season to produce a dramatic, but fully-deserved, 2-1 win over Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

They did not look back, following it up with a rampant 5-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road and a clean sheet at St Mary's Stadium in a 2-0 victory at Southampton.

Indeed, Palace would conclude the month in almost as dramatic a manner as they started it: a sun-soaked Selhurst witnessing Saturday's thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham United, capping a memorable four weeks for all involved with the club.

17 different Palace players totalled 90 minutes or more across the club's six games - but which of them earned your vote as cinch Player of the Month?

Choose your winner in the poll below!