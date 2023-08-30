Coming off the back of strong pre-season performances against European giants Sevilla and Lyon, the Eagles have made a bright start to the new campaign.

Palace faced a tough test on the opening day of the Premier League season away at newly-promoted Sheffield United, but kept Bramall Lane quiet with a performance of notable control.

Jefferson Lerma impressed on his competitive Palace debut along with many others, with the Eagles winning out 1-0 thanks to Odsonne Edouard's finish from Jordan Ayew's delivery.

The following week at Selhurst Park, only a second-half penalty in Arsenal's favour proved the difference between Palace and last season's runners-up, as a number of players put in another solid display.

And it was that resilience which came to the fore against a free-scoring Brentford side next up, as a much-improved second-half display was capped by Joachim Andersen's run and low finish – a second assist for Ayew – to pick up a deserved 1-1 draw.

The month was concluded in dramatic fashion on Tuesday evening as Palace advanced to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's hat-trick – the club's first since September 2015 – helped his side come from two goals behind after a challenging first 55 minutes of the game was turned around by a trio of second-half substitutions.

Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp and Ayew all came on and recorded at least one assist apiece, with Edouard also getting on the scoresheet again.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has made a number of good saves, with new club captain Joel Ward also impressive alongside Andersen, Marc Guéhi, Tyrick Mitchell and co., whilst 2022/23's Player of the Season Cheick Doucouré has remained as solid as ever.

But the choice comes down to you: who will you choose as your August Player of the Month? Vote for your standout performer in the poll below!