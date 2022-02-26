Olise caused trouble for the Clarets throughout the afternoon, earning an assist for Jeffrey Schlupp’s opener.

Palace took the lead when the Ghanaian turned home Olise’s cross on the stretch.

The teenage winger also carved out impressive chances for himself, keeping Nick Pope alert in an ultimately frustrating game.

His efforts saw him receive 54.6% of the fans’ vote, beating Schlupp (10%) and Wilfried Zaha (9.3%) to the accolade.

You can see how Olise got on below, and find a full breakdown of the Man of the Match results.