Ayew scooped the award with almost 48% of the vote, beating Michael Olise (26.8%) and Odsonne Edouard (11.6%) to first place.

Throughout the game the Ghanaian worked to help Palace fight-back from 0-3 down and rescue a deserved point.

He almost did so with a series of excellent passes - most notably to Jeffrey Schlupp, who hit the post, and Odsonne Edouard, who hit the bar and then shot wide on the end of two such balls.

This is Ayew's second Man of the Match in 2021/22 after also earning the accolade against Southampton in December.

