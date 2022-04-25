April saw Palace compete under the Wembley arch in the FA Cup semi-final and collect seven points from some impressive league outings.

The month began in style, with a 3-0 win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew linked-up that day to record one of the season's most memorable victories.

Next came a 2-1 away loss to Leicester City, with an FA Cup semi-final the following week looming large. Although Palace lost at Wembley, their efforts in getting there and competing on the day have been noted by supporters, who made it an afternoon to remember.

With energy spent against Chelsea, Palace's next game was something of an uphill one, losing 1-0 away to Newcastle United just three days later.

The south Londoners began to showcase their strength again however in a tough home draw against Leeds United and eventually sent their supporters into raptures when Zaha bagged in the 92nd-minute to cap a comeback win over Southampton.

Scorers last month were Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Mateta and Zaha (three), while the defence kept two clean sheets, conceding just six from six despite three defeats.

There's a lot to remember from a busy four weeks, but cast your mind back and vote for your April Player of the Month now!