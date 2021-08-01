The Eagles collected four points from three games by trumping Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, falling 0-3 to Liverpool after a dominant display and drawing 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion.

With four goals scored and four conceded, Palace performed from front to back, so choosing your W88 Player of the Month is going to be tough.

Below, you can vote for anyone to have played 90 minutes or more in September to earn the accolade.

Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha both bagged twice, with Edouard netting a brace against Spurs, scoring his first goal 28 seconds after coming on.

Zaha converted a pair of penalties and earned one assist, with Conor Gallagher collecting three.

In defence, Palace's consistent back five of Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward continued to prove their ability, and the likes of James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic enjoyed solid displays in the middle.

But who's named Player of the Month is up to you, so get voting below!