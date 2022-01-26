Palace played four times across the month, winning once, drawing once and losing twice in close-fought games.

The south Londoners started with a home clash against West Ham United, conceding three times in the first-half before mounting a comeback push which saw Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise bag one apiece close to the whistle.

Next up came two grudge matches. Palace overcame Millwall and progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win secured by Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

A trip to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion then brought a 1-1 draw after Conor Gallagher scored in the 69th-minute before Liverpool won 3-1 at Selhurst, despite a determined second-half effort from Palace. Edouard bagged again that day.

At the back Jack Butland and Vicente Guaita split responsibilities while the defence remained constant: Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward.

There were Man of the Match awards for Jordan Ayew (West Ham), Olise (Millwall and Liverpool) and Butland (Brighton).

