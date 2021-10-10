There are 15 players to vote from following a month which saw Palace earn four points. Each of the players listed played at least 90 minutes across the four November fixtures.

Things started brightly with a convincing 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, a game in which Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher each bagged a second-half strike to claim three points in a dominant display.

Next up Palace and Burnley enacted a thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor, with Christian Benteke grabbing a brace and Marc Guéhi netting his first for the club.

Guéhi added a second against Aston Villa, but his late effort was a consolation as the south Londoners fell 2-1 to their guests. A trip to Leeds then ended painfully as the home side scored a 93rd-minute penalty, with Palace otherwise looking good for at least a draw or win.

There were industrious performances from Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Tyrick Mitchell, strong attacking play from Benteke and plenty of saves from Vicente Guaita, but who earns Player of the Month is up to you.

