The Eagles held Leicester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United before defeating Manchester City 2-0 in a truly sensational performance.

Patrick Vieira's men netted seven goals from the four games and kept one clean sheet, with a range of noteworthy displays in action.

Goals came from Christian Benteke (two), Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher, Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Olise's was his first in a Palace shirt, with the teenage attacker bagging just eight minutes after coming on against Leicester.

But Palace have been commendable at the back, too, with Joel Ward earning praise for his contributions last month, particularly for keeping one of football's strongest attacks from scoring. He made seven clearances and won three aerial duels in the game against City.

So, who gets your W88 Player of the Month vote? The poll is open below, with all players who played 90 minutes or more in October listed.

We'll confirm the winner on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media shortly!