The south Londoners began with a close-fought clash away to Manchester United, losing 0-1. They rectified this with a resurgent 3-1 win over Everton before drawing 2-2 against Southampton.

A 0-3 loss away to Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day came before the Eagles again showcased their excellent home form this season with a resounding 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Goals came from Conor Gallagher (two), James Tomkins, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp.

The back line changed throughout the month, with Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland splitting the shifts between the sticks, but Tyrick Mitchell remained constant at full-back - and enjoyed a positive month.

There were also solid displays from players such as Mateta, Tomkins and Will Hughes, who came to the fore after less regular appearances than their teammates previously.

So from all that, it's now time to pick your W88 Player of the Month for December. Below, you can vote for any player to have played at least 90 minutes across the five games, and results will be revealed shortly on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across social media.