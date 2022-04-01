Voting is now open to decide your first-team Player of the Season from everyone to have played 10 or more games in all competitions.

It's been quite the campaign for Patrick Vieira's side, with seven additions in summer and a new style to adopt.

They've handled the change commendably, reaching the FA Cup semi-final and currently sitting on 38 points from 33 games.

At the back Palace's defensive solidity has earned acclaim, with the south Londoners conceding fewer league goals than any team outside the top eight. This season's arrivals Joachim Andersen and Marc Guéhi have built an impressive partnership, and Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell has made the second-most appearances in the squad.