Palace have faced no shortage of tough tests over the opening period, including clashes with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, but have emerged from a tough run with plenty to be positive about.

Wilfried Zaha’s goals have caught the headlines, netting once against Liverpool, twice against Aston Villa and again – in sumptuous fashion – against Brentford, making it four goals in his opening four Premier League games.

But the service has been equally important, and Eberechi Eze’s delicate touch and assist away at Anfield for the opening goal was just one example of the young midfielder’s scintillating form since the start of the season.

New signing Cheick Doucouré has been bedding in to the Premier League with real conviction, shirking no challenges and showing composure in the centre of defence, while at the back Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and co. have been demonstrating their tactical flexibility both home and away.

But the choice comes down to you: who will you choose as your August Player of the Month? Vote for your standout performer in the poll!