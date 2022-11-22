It was a short and intense month for Palace involving three away trips in just seven days.

The south Londoners began with a dramatic late win over West Ham United, with Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise netting one apiece to secure victory in the 94th minute.

Next up was a challenging League Cup clash, with Palace holding the in-form Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park before the hosts won on penalties.

They ended the month with a single-goal loss to Nottingham Forest before entering the World Cup break, in which Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew have travelled to represent their countries.

It may seem a while back now, but cast your mind to before the break, and vote for your Player of the Month below! Every player to have played 90 minutes or more across the three games is included.

We'll reveal the result across cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels shortly