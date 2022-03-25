It couldn't have gone much better for Patrick Vieira's men with eight goals scored and three clean sheets from four.

The month started with an FA Cup fifth-round clash against Stoke City, who put up a fight at Selhurst and were forced from the competition 2-1, teeing up a quarter-final with Everton to bookend March. Midfielders Cheikhou Kouyaté and Jaïro Riedewald scored that day.

A trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers followed, and Palace put in a performance Vieira "loved every part of." The visiting south Londoners pinned their hosts back throughout the first-half and effectively secured victory through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha.

Their efforts in the second-half were as impressive, however, with the Eagles defending astutely and valiantly throughout.

If anyone could disrupt Palace's momentum, Premier League champions Manchester City surely could. But Vieira's side held firm to go unbeaten against the Citizens twice in one season for the first time since 1996/97. Vicente Guaita also kept a hugely commendable second clean sheet against Pep Guardiola's men.

Finally, to top it all off, Palace booked a place at Wembley by triumphing over Everton 4-0 at a rocking Selhurst Park. Goals came from Marc Guéhi, Zaha, Mateta and Will Hughes, who bagged for the first time in club colours.

There's a lot to pick from, but voting is now open for your W88 Player of the Month. Good luck deciding!

Every player below played at least 90 minutes across the four games.