Vicente Guaita kick-started proceedings with a 'new season, same old me' performance against Southampton, with Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha combining up the other end for the Eagles.

A cup exit at the hands of Bournemouth occured, however, the lottery of a penalty shootout - particularly of the calibre on display at Vitality stadium - can fell any side. Despite the defeat, a clean sheet for a back four that had never played together plus impressive performances from three Academy graduates meant the 90 minutes had plenty of positives.

Zaha donned the armband at Old Trafford and Palace continued to realise why Manchester United's home ground is often referred to as the Theatre of Dreams after securing back-to-back Premier League victories, there.

A tough defeat to take against Everton closed out the month, however, Palace's momentum remains in full swing with the performance not reflective of the result. Eberechi Eze's full debut was exciting, Joel Ward reached an incredible Palace milestone of 250 games and Andros Townsend now has a goal or assist in the first three Premier League games.

So now it is over to you, with the difficult decision of who to vote for in our W88 Player of the Month poll.