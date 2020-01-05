Below, you can vote for your eToro Man of the Match from the bruising game - with several of the team putting in shifts despite having to contend with defeat.

Up front, Jordan Ayew battled to the death and Gary Cahill made a strong return from injury at the back.

Encouragingly, Development talents Brandon Pierrick and Sam Woods earned valuable first-team minutes and equipped themselves well.

To nominate your Man of the Match from this FA Cup tie, select your choice below.

Please scroll down the list to view every player who featured today. If you are unable to scroll within the app, please go 'More'>'Polls' and vote there.