The defensive unit, captained by Scott Dann until Luka Milivojević's introduction in the second-half, was imperious throughout; Tyrick Mitchell putting in another accomplished performance for someone with only a handful of first-team minutes.

Andros Townsend tormented Saints' left-back, Ryan Bertrand, and was fully deserving of his assist.

James McCarthy enjoyed - and won - a key battle in the middle of the park against the Saints' orchestrator, James Ward-Prowse.

There are plenty of options for our eToro Man of the Match. Over to you...