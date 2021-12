Edouard finished a fast Palace break to complete a remarkable turnaround, after the Eagles went in at half-time 1-0 down.

The Frenchman's excellent work all night saw him secure 47.8% of the vote. Conor Gallagher, who won possession in midfield to get Palace breaking forwards, was second with 15.6%, while Tyrick Mitchell's tireless work on the left saw him come in third with 13.3%.

Check out the full results in the poll below.