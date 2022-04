Butland kept the Eagles on level terms in the first-half, saving with his legs to deny Pascal Gross from 12-yards. It followed a brave stop from Leandro Trossard early on.

After the break, the Palace 'keeper twice denied Jakub Moder from close-range.

Butland's display saw him secure the vast majority of your votes, as 80.7% of you selected him as your standout performer. Goalscorer Conor Gallagher was some way off in second place (8.4%).

Check out the results in the poll!