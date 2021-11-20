Benteke scored twice in the first-half, the first an neat finish off the inside of the post, and the second a powerful strike after Conor Gallagher's assist.

The Belgian secured 59.5% of your vote, eclipsing Vicente Guaita (14%) in second place - the goalkeeper's stunning save in the dying seconds ensured Palace returned to south London with a point.

Marc Guehi - who scored his first goal for the club and excelled in defence - came in third, with 10.8% of your votes

Check out the full results in the poll!