Andersen provided the assist for the first two goals, very nearly adding a third himself while keeping a clean sheet at the back. He secured 39% of the vote.

Andersen's sumptuous diagonal ball into Jordan Ayew created the second goal, whose curling finish left Ramsdale with no chance and saw him earn second place (17.3%).

In the second-half, Wilfried Zaha forced a clumsy challenge to earn a penalty, duly stepping up and making it three. He came third in the vote with 14.9%.

Check out the full results from the memorable night at Selhurst Park in the poll!