McArthur's composure in central midfield was crucial as Palace attempted to break Leeds down in a tense atmosphere in south London.

His standout display earned him 34.2% of the vote, pipping Joel Ward - who kept Raphinha quiet in an unfamiliar left-back role - into second place (20%).

Once again this season Wilfried Zaha was impossible to stop going forwards, with the visitors reduced to a series of fouls to bring him down - he came in third with 19.1%.

Check out the results in the poll!