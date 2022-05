Zaha’s excellent solo strike ensured it was a final day to remember for the Eagles, as he danced around two defenders before slotting home.

His superb display saw him sweep to Man of the Match with 55.6% of the vote, ahead of the tireless Conor Gallagher in midfield (19.5%).

In defence Joel Ward filled in ably at centre-back, making a vital interception to prevent Hannibal from levelling in the second-half. He came in third with 7.8% of the vote.

Check out the results in the poll!