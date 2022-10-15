The Eagles kept a well-earned clean sheet thanks to a commanding display from the 'keeper, shielded by regular defensive duo Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen.

The Spaniard was in full command of his penalty area, punching clear several dangerous James Maddison free-kicks and denying Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

He secured 75.6% of the vote, ahead of Ebere Eze and Marc Guéhi in second and third.

