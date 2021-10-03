Olise volleyed home from close-range to give Palace hope of a comeback in the second-half, sparking the recovery from 2-0 down to claim a well deserved point.

His cross towards the far post then caused chaos in the Leicester defence, allowing Jeffrey Schlupp to head home to bring the scores level.

Olise's goalscoring cameo earned him 36.8% of the vote, just pipping a typically spirited and combative performance from James McArthur into second place (28.3%).

Joel Ward's tenacity in the full-back position earned him third place in the vote, with 11.2% of those cast.

