The England U21 midfielder secured a brace to help the Eagles earn a well-deserved point at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He found himself in the right place at the right time for his first goal, latching on to a Christian Benteke inside the box.

For his second, he pulled off a remarkable piece of skill to cut the ball back and fire home under pressure inside the six-yard box.

Gallagher topped the poll with a remarkable 94.1% of the vote, following on from his remarkable 65% of the vote last weekend against Brentford. You can see a full breakdown of the vote above and watch the two minute highlights below.