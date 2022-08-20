Eze excelled throughout his time on the pitch, displaying several memorable runs and tricks and keeping the Villa backline occupied.

He earned the Man of the Match award with 49.2% of the vote, ahead of Zaha on 41%.

Speaking after the game, Eze said: "It’s good to be starting and playing and enjoying my football," he said. "I feel free and that’s what I want to continue.

"In midfield I can get on the ball and be effective and it’s just a good team to play in. People want to give you the ball and play and today it worked for us."

