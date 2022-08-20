The south Londoners went behind to Ollie Watkins after just four minutes but almost immediately restored parity through Wilfried Zaha.

The first-half continued to be action-packed and eventful, with both teams testing one another in a thoroughly lively display. Jeffrey Schlupp found the back of the net with a composed finish but had his effort ruled out by VAR.

Palace truly kicked into gear in the second-half, claiming the lead through Zaha and adding a third when Jean-Philippe Mateta scored moments after coming on.

Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew also worked relentlessly, while at the back the hosts looked solid defensively and quick-thinking going forward.

Tyrick Mitchell bagged an assist with an excellent cross for Mateta and Vicente Guaita pulled off a game-changing save in the first-half to keep Palace in with a chance.

But who gets Mukuru Man of the Match from this clash is up to you, so vote below! (And good luck deciding.)