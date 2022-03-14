Mitchell was instrumental in helping Palace secure their second clean sheet of the season against City, the first campaign they've done so since 1992/93.

He faced an enormous challenge in coming up against Riyad Mahrez on his flank repeatedly, but prevented the winger from causing any damage.

Mitchell's efforts throughout the evening earned him 55% of the votes, beating Vicente Guaita (18.1%) and Conor Gallagher (12.1%) to the accolade.

After the game, manager Patrick Vieira said of the left-back and his relationship with Wilfried Zaha: "Tyrick was a young player coming through the Academy so has watched Wilfried a lot. Wilfried has this experience and character to help him grow as a player. I believe this relationship between the two is getting better and better."

You can see a full breakdown of the Man of the Match results below.