Palace beat Saints 1-0 after a dominant first-half display was protected in the second-half to secure a third consecutive home win.

Guaita was crucial in keeping the visitors out, making a series of matchwinning saves in the second-half especially.

After the game, he said: “Today was very important for us. Playing at home and home is always amazing to take the points in front of the fans.

“Always when you arrive at half-time 1-0 it’s important [to have that score] at 90 minutes. Today Southampton in the last minute was a lot of pressing, but it was important to be all together Crystal Palace, all together a team, to win the game.”

He received 36.2% of the fans' votes, beating Odsonne Edouard (13.8%) and Luka Milivojević (12.4%) to the award.