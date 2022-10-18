The Palace No.11 scored a confident winner after Odsonne Edouard fed him in the box. Zaha had showed determination and resilience throughout the match, being instrumental in a series of attacks and, perhaps just as notably, fighting off multiple Wolves players to win back possession at a memorable point in the second-half.

Speaking post-match, he said: “I feel like me personally it’s a mind shift where I’ve shifted from just a dribbler to goals.

“Once you play first-team football you realise you’ve got a responsibility to the team. It’s not about just dribbling and trying to shoot every time, you have to stick with your man.

“I try my best to work as hard as everyone else. I can’t be screaming and shouting like I do on the pitch if not doing what everyone else is supposed to do, so I do my part.”

Zaha earned 50.2% of the Mukuru Man of the Match vote, ahead of Cheick Doucouré (20.2%) and Eberechi Eze (17.2%). You can see the full results below.