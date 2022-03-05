The Palace winger attacked Wolves relentlessly throughout the first-half and showed his defensive significance at key times, also converting the penalty that put his side two goals up.

Palace put in a comprehensive performance to beat the Wanderers 2-0, looking bright across the pitch.

After the game, Zaha called it "a team performance" and said that "the fact we worked so hard together managed to get us the three points today."

The No.11 won Man of the Match with 29.5% of the vote, beating Jeffrey Schlupp (17.5%) and Tyrick Mitchell (17.4%) to the accolade.