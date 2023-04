Jordan Ayew struck twice in the second-half with Odsonne Edouard, Marc Guéhi and Ebere Eze adding to the scoreline, on a remarkable afternoon for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Michael Olise was at the heart of everything the Eagles created, registering a hattrick of assists, while Sam Johnstone impressed in his first Premier League start with the club.

