The goalkeeper made several remarkable saves to keep a highly-attacking Magpies side out.

He scooped 67.3% of the Mukuru Man of the Match vote, winning his first award of the season.

Finishing second was Jordan Ayew with 9.7% of the vote, and in third was Cheick Doucouré on 8.8%. You can see a full breakdown of the voting below.

Guaita made five saves against Newcastle, and said post-match: "A clean sheet is good - the first clean sheet of the season... [conceding] no goals is the most important because [being] 1-0 down is difficult."