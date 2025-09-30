Crystal Palace conclude the month as the Premier League’s only unbeaten side, a remarkable achievement.

After the international break, Palace were held to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park by a resilient Sunderland side as, despite dominating much of the second-half, Black Cats ‘keeper Robin Roefs’ heroics between the sticks paid dividends.

Just days later, debutant Walter Benítez stole the headlines with two penalty saves in a dramatic Carabao Cup shootout victory over Millwall, sending Oliver Glasner’s side into the fourth round.

Momentum carried into the league as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell secured a hard-fought 2-1 win away at West Ham.

The month finished with a statement victory over Liverpool at a jubilant Selhurst Park, sealed by substitute Eddie Nketiah’s thrilling last-gasp winner.