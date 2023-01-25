Despite difficult results initially against Tottenham, Southampton and Chelsea, Patrick Vieira remained positive that his side's performances featured promising signs.

"I see that at times we can play some really good football and create chances,” the manager noted. “The mindset has to be better, but to be better, we have to work on that."

It was a mindset which certainly developed as the month wore on, with strong showings against Champions League-chasing teams Manchester United and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise's marvellous late free-kick secured a 1-1 draw against the Red Devils, a match which also saw Chris Richards make his first Premier League start.

Then, three days later, a solid display throughout the team restricted Newcastle to largely half-chances, as only a remarkable reflex prevented Jean-Philippe Mateta from grabbing a Palace winner in an eventual 0-0 draw.

