The Belgian forward bagged shortly after half-time with a powerful header, and had a second ruled out by VAR.

He caused Newcastle's backline problems throughout the 90 minutes, hitting the woodwork and firing a half-bicycle kick just high. His efforts earned him 46% of the Man of the Match vote, beating James McArthur on 21%.

After the game, manager Patrick Vieira said of Benteke: "The fact he didn’t go to international level allowed him to stay and work physically so he’s in really good shape. For Christian to perform the way he did today you need to be 100% physically fit, feeling well.

"We know that every ball inside the box can be a goal. [It wasn't] just the goal he scored, I think his play and the way he got the ball, the way he combined with other players around the field was really good today."