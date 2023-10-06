Following an impressive win against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, the Eagles sit ninth in the Premier League table, with the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday their final game before the October international break.

The captain explained: “It’s been a strong start for us, so we’re looking to build on that and get more momentum behind us.

“[In training] there’s a foundation that you set, and then you build from that. Every player has their roles and responsibilities within that structure, but you also have a licence to go and express yourself, get on the ball and do what you do. Especially when going forward, there’s no restrictions on that.

“Defensively, you want your players to do that side of the game as well and I think that’s important for any team – you need, from front to back, all to be on the same page and working together.

“From that, you end up being a better place to counter and express yourself going forward. You know then that you can pick up the ball in better areas when you come from a solid block, foundation or shape.”